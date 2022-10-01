Advertise
Man sentenced to life for 2020 Montgomery murder

Anthony Stoddard was sentenced to life in prison for a 2020 Montgomery murder.
Anthony Stoddard was sentenced to life in prison for a 2020 Montgomery murder.(Source: Montgomery County District Attorney's Office)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man has been sentenced to life in prison for a 2020 murder, District Attorney Daryl Bailey announced Friday.

Anthony Stoddard was convicted for the January 17, 2020 shooting death of Tametrius Richards.

According to the district attorney, Richards was on a date with Stoddard’s ex-girlfriend. Bailey said the two stopped at a Mobile Hwy. liquor store and when Richards exited the store, Stoddard pulled out a gun and began firing at Richards. There was no argument or altercation between the two prior to the shooting, Bailey added.

“When Mr. Richards ran, Stoddard chased him and continued shooting him,” said Bailey. “Mr. Richards was unarmed and did not say or do anything to Stoddard before he gunned him down.”

Bailey said Stoddard was on bond for an assault charge when he committed the murder.

“I am grateful to my team and the Montgomery Police Department for working tirelessly to get justice for Tametrius Richards and his family,” said Bailey. “This was an extremely heinous, senseless act of violence. Anthony Stoddard took an unarmed, innocent man’s life away. Over what? Jealously? As this habitual offender had no regard for human life, it’s only fitting that he spends the rest of his behind bars.”

