New business brings hope for economic growth in Elmore County

BELLA+CANVAS, an apparel manufacturer, is set to move into part of the old Russell Brands plant...
BELLA+CANVAS, an apparel manufacturer, is set to move into part of the old Russell Brands plant and is expected to create more than 550 jobs in the process, according to Gov. Kay Ivey’s office.((Source: WSFA 12 News))
By Monae Stevens
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - A California-based company has recently opened the doors to its new home in Wetumpka.

Bella+Canvas announced in the spring they were moving into the old Russell Brands building, bringing in 557 new jobs to the Elmore County area.

“It was a home run for us,” said Elmore County Economic Development Authority executive director Cary Cox.

Cox adds that those jobs bring more opportunities for people to work closer to home and spend their dollars locally, spurring more businesses to the area.

“We’ve got one small company that’s coming in supporting Bella+Canvas and we’ve got another one looking to support,” said Cox.

Since the warehouse opened, the company has hired over 180 people.

Cox said that estimates a total of $10 million in annual payroll, but once the company becomes fully staffed, they will be “looking at $25 to $30 million payroll, that turns over in the community.”

Available open positions for Bella+Canvas can be found here.

