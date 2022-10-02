1 dead, 1 injured in overnight Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An overnight double shooting in Montgomery has left one person dead and another injured.

According to Montgomery Police Captain Jarrett Williams, authorities responded to the 1700 block of Pine Street around 2:15 a.m. Sunday after receiving a report of two subjects shot. There, officers found 23-year-old Reginald Woods and another adult male with life-threatening gunshot wounds. Woods was later pronounced dead.

Following an investigation, police determined the shooting happened near the intersection of Taft and Malvern streets. Police are still working to learn what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP.

