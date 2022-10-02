Advertise
1 dead in Montgomery double shooting

(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An overnight double shooting in Montgomery has left one person dead.

According to Montgomery Police Captain Jarrett Williams, authorities responded to the 1700 block of Pine Street around 2:15 a.m. Sunday after receiving a report of two subjects shot. There, officers found 23-year-old Reginald Woods and another adult male with life-threatening gunshot wounds. Woods was later pronounced dead.

Following an investigation, police determined the shooting happened near the intersection of Taft and Malvern streets. Police are still working to learn what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP.

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Friday Night Football Fever: Week 7
USPS graphic.
Mount Meigs post office to officially close Friday

Man dies after head-on crash in Marengo County
Man dies after early morning crash in Lee County
Josh: Beautiful weather continues, but it creates a growing risk of wildfire
New business brings hope for economic growth in Elmore County