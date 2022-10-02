Advertise
6th teen nabbed in Eufaula credit card fraud sting

Arrest graphic(MGN)
By Anthony Thomas
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVY) - A total of six teenagers have been arrested in connection to a credit card fraud scheme in Eufaula.

Eufaula police made the sixth arrest Friday. Police say 18 year old, Willis Maurice Jackson III, is believed to have stolen debit/credit cards to knowingly purchase goods without authorization.

Different from other students arrested, police say Jackson does not attend the Lakeside School.

“The investigation into the unauthorized credit/debit card use remains ongoing, and seven victims have been identified thus far,” Eufaula Police Chief Steve Watkins said.

Chief Watkins says more arrests could be made.

