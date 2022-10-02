ALDOT to begin 2-year project on Hwy. 167 in Enterprise

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Transportation is set to begin a two-year, $13 million construction project on Hwy. 167 in Enterprise.

From Boll Weevil Circle to Salem Road, the project will add an additional lane in each direction, plus a center turn lane, according to ALDOT.

Officials said crews will begin installing signs along the construction route Monday, with work beginning soon after.

ALDOT warns drivers that there may be moments throughout the project when a lane closure will be necessary, but one lane in each direction should remain open through majority of the project.

Construction is expected to wrap up by Fall 2024.

