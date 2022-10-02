ASU gets win against Texas Southern 16-13

HOUSTON, Texas (WSFA) - The Alabama State Hornets picked up a win against the Texas Southern Tigers at PNC Stadium in Houston Saturday night.

After an almost scoreless first quarter, Texas Southern added points to the game as running back Jacorey Howard rushed for a one-yard touchdown with 2:44 left.

Kicker Nathaniel Eichner went on to score two field goals for the Hornets in the second quarter as they trailed Texas Southern 7-6 by halftime.

The Tigers returned to the game with a rushing touchdown in the third quarter, eventually giving them a 13-6 lead over Alabama State.

Eichner returned with another successful field goal for the Hornets early in the fourth quarter.

With 7:27 left in the game, ASU running back Ja’Won Howell rushed to give the Hornets their first TD of the game. That score put the Hornets in the lead as they went on to beat the Tigers 16-13.

Alabama State improved to 3-2 for the season. They will face Jackson State next week for homecoming at 2 p.m. CT.

