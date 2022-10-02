Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

ASU gets win against Texas Southern 16-13

((Source: WSFA 12 News))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, Texas (WSFA) - The Alabama State Hornets picked up a win against the Texas Southern Tigers at PNC Stadium in Houston Saturday night.

After an almost scoreless first quarter, Texas Southern added points to the game as running back Jacorey Howard rushed for a one-yard touchdown with 2:44 left.

Kicker Nathaniel Eichner went on to score two field goals for the Hornets in the second quarter as they trailed Texas Southern 7-6 by halftime.

The Tigers returned to the game with a rushing touchdown in the third quarter, eventually giving them a 13-6 lead over Alabama State.

Eichner returned with another successful field goal for the Hornets early in the fourth quarter.

With 7:27 left in the game, ASU running back Ja’Won Howell rushed to give the Hornets their first TD of the game. That score put the Hornets in the lead as they went on to beat the Tigers 16-13.

Alabama State improved to 3-2 for the season. They will face Jackson State next week for homecoming at 2 p.m. CT.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Alabama Supreme Court has ruled in favor of the State of Alabama in its ongoing fight...
Alabama Supreme Court tells lower courts to stop electronic bingo in 2 counties
USPS graphic.
Mount Meigs post office to officially close Friday
Interstate 85 southbound is closed after an 18-wheeler overturned Friday afternoon, according...
I-85 SB reopens after 18-wheeler crash in Macon County
Friday Night Football Fever: Week 7
Authorities say an 11-year-old child has died after falling from a balcony in Panama City...
11-year-old boy dies after falling from 19th-floor balcony, police say

Latest News

Troy defeats Western Kentucky 34-27
Auburn quarterback Robby Ashford (9) throws from the pocket in the first half of an NCAA...
Auburn falls at home to LSU 21-17
Faulkner dominates Campbellsville 49-17
Huntingdon handles Maryville 42-28