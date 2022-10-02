Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

FBI: Jetliner evacuated in Albuquerque after security threat

FILE - An American Airlines flight was evacuated after landing at the Albuquerque airport...
FILE - An American Airlines flight was evacuated after landing at the Albuquerque airport because of a security threat.(Action News 5)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say an American Airlines flight from Texas to New Mexico was evacuated after landing at the Albuquerque airport because of a security threat.

Officials at Albuquerque International Sunport say all 179 people aboard Flight 928 from Dallas-Fort Worth were taken off the jet Sunday morning. They were taken by bus to the terminal, and no injuries were reported.

FBI officials say that the matter is being investigated and are not disclosing the nature of the security threat.

Airport officials say American Airlines passengers flying out of the airport are expected to see flight delays while the episode is investigated.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Alabama Supreme Court has ruled in favor of the State of Alabama in its ongoing fight...
Alabama Supreme Court tells lower courts to stop electronic bingo in 2 counties
Alabama state Rep. Kelvin Lawrence, whose district includes Lowndes County, says the state's...
Alabama lawmaker says jobs, millions of dollars will be lost after bingo machine ruling
Driver Jordan Anderson is loaded into a helicopter after a fiery crash during the NASCAR Trucks...
Anderson suffers second-degree burns in Talladega crash
Friday Night Football Fever: Week 7
USPS graphic.
Mount Meigs post office to officially close Friday

Latest News

Man dies after head-on crash in Marengo County
This satellite image taken at 20:20 UTC and provided by NOAA shows Tropical Storm Orlene on...
Hurricane Orlene heads for Mexico’s Pacific coast
A $7,000 reward is offered after a 3-year-old boy was shot and killed in Chicago during a road...
3-year-old shot and killed in road rage incident, police say
A $7,000 reward is offered after a 3-year-old boy was shot and killed in Chicago during a road...
3-year-old shot and killed in road rage incident, police say