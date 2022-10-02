Advertise
Man dies after early morning crash in Lee County

(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 11:21 AM CDT
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Auburn man has died after a single-vehicle crash in Lee County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Authorities said 37-year-old Victor A. Buchanan was critically injured when the 2006 Toyota Corolla he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree.

ALEA officials said Buchanan was not using a seatbelt at the time of the crash and he later died of his injuries at East Alabama Medical Center.

The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. Sunday on Lee Road 54, about four miles south of Opelika, according to ALEA.

Alabama state troopers continue to investigate the wreck.

