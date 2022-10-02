Advertise
Man dies after head-on crash in Marengo County

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MARGENO COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Alberta man has died after a two-vehicle crash in Marengo County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Troopers said 48-year-old Curtis O. Ransom was killed when the 2017 Chevrolet Silverado he was driving collided head-on with a tractor trailer.

Authorities said Ransom was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. It happened around 12:30 a.m. Sunday on U.S. 43 near the 105 mile marker, about two miles north of Dixon Mills, according to ALEA.

No other details about the crash were released as state troopers continue to investigate.

