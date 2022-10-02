Police: Argument over place to sit at barbecue ends in murder

Law enforcement in Henry County say a fight over a chair at an afternoon barbecue has ended in murder.

It happened in the 3700 block of Henry County 57. That’s in the Shorterville community.

Shooting (wtvy)

Abbeville Police Chief Eric Blankenship says 26-year-old Danny Cullins and 22-year-old Ryan Tolbert argued over a place to sit. Both are from the Shorterville community.

Tolbert left the event and returned with a gun, fatally shooting Cullins in the neck.

Afterward, Tolbert left the scene and turned himself in at the Abbeville Police Department.

ORIGINAL:

ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - Abbeville Police Chief Eric Blankenship says one person has been taken into custody after a shooting earlier this afternoon in Henry County.

It happened on Highway 57 North.

The victim, who has not been identified to News4 at this time, has life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, who also has not been identified, turned himself into Abbeville police.

Numerous agencies including the Abbeville Police Department, Henry County Sheriff’s Office, and the Henry County Task Force are all working together on the case.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.