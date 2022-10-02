Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Spectator at Steelers game dies after fall from escalator

The Pittsburgh Steelers face the New England Patriots during an NFL football game at Acrisure...
The Pittsburgh Steelers face the New England Patriots during an NFL football game at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022.(Don Wright | AP Photo/Don Wright)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A spectator at Sunday’s game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets has died following a fall at Acrisure Stadium.

The Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety say police and emergency service personnel were alerted after an unidentified male fell around 4:45 p.m., shortly after the end of New York’s 24-20 victory over the Steelers.

Paramedics administered care on site to the victim before he was transported to the hospital in critical condition. He died shortly thereafter.

The Steelers said in a statement that the organization is working with local authorities during the investigation.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Alabama Supreme Court has ruled in favor of the State of Alabama in its ongoing fight...
Alabama Supreme Court tells lower courts to stop electronic bingo in 2 counties
Alabama state Rep. Kelvin Lawrence, whose district includes Lowndes County, says the state's...
Alabama lawmaker says jobs, millions of dollars will be lost after bingo machine ruling
Driver Jordan Anderson is loaded into a helicopter after a fiery crash during the NASCAR Trucks...
Anderson suffers second-degree burns in Talladega crash
1 dead, 1 injured in overnight Montgomery shooting
Friday Night Football Fever: Week 7

Latest News

The bridge leading from Fort Myers to Pine Island, Fla., is heavily damaged in the aftermath of...
Florida deaths rise to 47 amid struggle to recover from Ian
Death toll soars to more than 70 in Florida after Hurricane Ian demolished entire communities....
Long road to recovery after Hurricane Ian
A passenger’s cellphone alerted first responders after a car hit a tree in a fatal crash in...
Victim’s cellphone alerts first responders to deadly crash that killed 6
Troy Police Department mourns loss of retired K-9 officer