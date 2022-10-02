Troy defeats Western Kentucky 34-27

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WSFA) - The Troy Trojans defeated the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at L.T. Houchens-Smith Stadium in Bowling Green, KY Saturday night.

Western Kentucky added points to the game early in the first quarter. Quarterback Austin Reed passed to tight end Jason Simon for a 13-yard touchdown reception with 12:58 left in the game.

But the Trojans ruled the rest of the first quarter. Kicker Brooks Buce scored a 35-yard field goal with 8:04 left in the quarter. This was later followed by a 21-yard rushing TD from running back DK Billingsley, giving Troy a 10-7 lead over Western Kentucky.

The Hilltoppers answered back with back-to-back scored in the second quarter: a field goal and a touchdown. This gave put them back over Troy, 17-10.

Troy scored a 33-yard field goal and trailed Western Kentucky 17-13 as the game headed into halftime.

The Trojans returned to the second half of the game with an early touchdown pass, while the Hilltoppers managed to score a field goal, tying the game 20-20 at the end of the third quarter.

In the final quarter of the game, the Troy Trojans doubled down and as they scored two more touchdowns.

The Hilltoppers then scored a touchdown, but it wasn’t enough to overtake the Trojans.

Troy went on to beat Western Kentucky 34-27.

The Trojans improved to 3-2 for the season. They will host Southern Miss next Saturday at 6 p.m. CT.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.