Troy Police Department mourns loss of retired K-9 officer

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Troy Police Department is mourning the loss of a retired K-9 officer.

The passing of the Shepperd was said to be a hard loss for the department, according to Lieutenant Bryan Weed.

Recently retired K-9 bomb officer Ista died from what Weed said was a stroke.

During the beginning of her training, Weed said handlers ranked Ista at the top of her class. She helped the department sniff out threats at Troy football games and public events.

Ista even made school visits and was loving to each child she met.

Weed said she enjoyed working and that every officer adored her.

“She was sweet, loved to play,” said Lt. Weed. " I mean, dogs are like people. They all have their own personality. So, she just loved her job here. You could just tell she enjoyed her job and working.”

Her replacement, Lana, has already began working with the force and has recently been sent with her handler to ensure safety at this year’s Talladega race.

Ista will be buried at the police department. She was 10 years old.

