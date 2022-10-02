Tuskegee outlasts Clark Atlanta 45-43 in 2OT

ATLANTA, Ga. (WSFA) - The Tuskegee Golden Tigers defeated the Clark Atlanta Panthers in double overtime Saturday evening.

After seven plays and 63 yards, Tuskegee quarterback Malik Davis was first to score with a 10-yard touchdown run - with 10:34 left in the first quarter.

Clark Atlanta later got on the scoreboard with as kicker Claudio Quintman scored a 29-yard field goal following four plays and three yards - with 4:52 left in the first quarter.

Tuskegee closed out the first quarter with a 29-yard field goal of their own, giving them seven-point lead over Clark Atlanta.

The Panthers tried to catch up with the Golden Tigers early in the second quarter as they scored a eight-yard TD pass. But just 25 seconds until halftime, the Golden Tigers scored a 25-yard field goal to expand their lead over the Panthers to 13-9.

Clark Atlanta returned in the third quarter with back-to-back touchdowns, eventually getting a 10-point lead over Tuskegee. The Golden Tigers later scored a touchdown and trail the Panthers by three points at the close of the third quarter.

With 10:48 left in the fourth quarter of the game, Clark Atlanta scored another TD, which led to yet another 10-point lead over Tuskegee. The Golden Tigers later closed the gap with a six-yard touchdown run.

With just eight seconds left in the fourth quarter, Tuskegee tied the game 30-30 with a field goal and the game headed into overtime.

The Golden Tigers were first to score a TD in OT. The Panthers soon followed with a TD, forcing the game into double overtime.

The Panthers then scored another TD, which was followed by a Golden Tigers TD and a two-point conversion to secure the game.

Tuskegee defeated Clark Atlanta 45-43.

The Golden Tigers will travel to Birmingham next Saturday to play in the 86th annual Morehouse-Tuskegee Classic at 7 p.m. CT.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.