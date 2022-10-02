Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Tuskegee outlasts Clark Atlanta 45-43 in 2OT

(Source: Tuskegee University Athletics)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (WSFA) - The Tuskegee Golden Tigers defeated the Clark Atlanta Panthers in double overtime Saturday evening.

After seven plays and 63 yards, Tuskegee quarterback Malik Davis was first to score with a 10-yard touchdown run - with 10:34 left in the first quarter.

Clark Atlanta later got on the scoreboard with as kicker Claudio Quintman scored a 29-yard field goal following four plays and three yards - with 4:52 left in the first quarter.

Tuskegee closed out the first quarter with a 29-yard field goal of their own, giving them seven-point lead over Clark Atlanta.

The Panthers tried to catch up with the Golden Tigers early in the second quarter as they scored a eight-yard TD pass. But just 25 seconds until halftime, the Golden Tigers scored a 25-yard field goal to expand their lead over the Panthers to 13-9.

Clark Atlanta returned in the third quarter with back-to-back touchdowns, eventually getting a 10-point lead over Tuskegee. The Golden Tigers later scored a touchdown and trail the Panthers by three points at the close of the third quarter.

With 10:48 left in the fourth quarter of the game, Clark Atlanta scored another TD, which led to yet another 10-point lead over Tuskegee. The Golden Tigers later closed the gap with a six-yard touchdown run.

With just eight seconds left in the fourth quarter, Tuskegee tied the game 30-30 with a field goal and the game headed into overtime.

The Golden Tigers were first to score a TD in OT. The Panthers soon followed with a TD, forcing the game into double overtime.

The Panthers then scored another TD, which was followed by a Golden Tigers TD and a two-point conversion to secure the game.

Tuskegee defeated Clark Atlanta 45-43.

The Golden Tigers will travel to Birmingham next Saturday to play in the 86th annual Morehouse-Tuskegee Classic at 7 p.m. CT.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Alabama Supreme Court has ruled in favor of the State of Alabama in its ongoing fight...
Alabama Supreme Court tells lower courts to stop electronic bingo in 2 counties
Alabama state Rep. Kelvin Lawrence, whose district includes Lowndes County, says the state's...
Alabama lawmaker says jobs, millions of dollars will be lost after bingo machine ruling
Driver Jordan Anderson is loaded into a helicopter after a fiery crash during the NASCAR Trucks...
Anderson suffers second-degree burns in Talladega crash
Friday Night Football Fever: Week 7
USPS graphic.
Mount Meigs post office to officially close Friday

Latest News

Huntingdon handles Maryville 42-28
Troy At Western Kentucky
Troy defeats Western Kentucky 34-27
ASU vs. Texas Southern
ASU gets win against Texas Southern 16-13
Auburn quarterback Robby Ashford (9) throws from the pocket in the first half of an NCAA...
Auburn falls at home to LSU 21-17