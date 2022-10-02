Advertise
Verizon customers report service issues in Montgomery area

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Several Verizon customers in the Montgomery have reported connectivity issues over the weekend.

Some customers told WSFA 12 News they’ve had issues with incoming and outgoing calls. Users also said some messages took a while to send.

“Every time I call someone, they say I sound like a robot,” one user said.

As of Sunday afternoon, Montgomery was one of the most reported areas in the country experiencing issues with Verizon, according to DownDetector.

When we reached out to Verizon, they said there was no word on what is causing the outage, but they are working to resolve it.

Verizon representatives suggested the following troubleshooting steps for iPhone users:

Go to Settings > General > Transfer or Reset > Reset > Reset Network Settings.

We’re told those steps will ensure your devices are connecting to the proper towers in the area.

