‘10 Best Days of Fall’: Alabama National Fair to start Friday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama National Fair is set to return to the capital city Friday.

Widely known as the “10 Best Days of Fall,” it will begin with WSFA 12 News Day at the Fair and will run through Oct. 16. For safety reasons, fair organizers have implemented a policy that requires everyone 17 or younger to be accompanied by a parent or guardian when they come out to the fairgrounds at Garrett Coliseum.

There is also a clear bag policy will also be in effect, according to fair organizers.

There are several special events happening this year:

Military and first responders get in free each day.

Senior Day and Discount Day is Thursday, Oct. 13. There is a $2 admission with a non-perishable item for the Montgomery Area Food Bank. Free Bingo for Seniors will also take place at 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. at the Coliseum Stage.

School Day is Monday, Oct. 10. There is a $7 admission and kids can go in the Money Machine to win Fair Bucks at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Pet Food Friday will take place on Oct. 14. Get a $5 discount when you bring pet supplies for the area humane shelters.

Fair organizers say there is something for everyone at the fair. From the rides and food to the racing pigs and celebrity swim with a shark, featuring our own Sally Pitts.

For more information on schedules and ticket information, click here.

