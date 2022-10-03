Abnormally dry weather to continue

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The abnormally dry stretch of weather that began back on September 13th will continue going strong for the foreseeable future across Alabama. No rain is in sight for at least the next 7 days.

Temperatures warm up this week. (WSFA 12 News)

Skies will range from mostly sunny to partly cloudy depending on the day of choice. The only day where there will probably be more clouds than sun will be Saturday. Skies are forecast to be mostly cloudy then.

Temperatures will reach at least 80 degrees each afternoon. Middle and even upper 80s are likely for the second half of the workweek as the air mass warms up ahead of an approaching cold front set to swing through Friday night. Lows will continue falling into the 50s, with the coolest nights near 50 degrees and the mildest nights in the upper 50s.

No rain expected for the next 10 days. (WSFA 12 News)

That front won’t bring any rain, but it will bring temperatures back down closer to 80 degrees this weekend. It will also kick up the wind again on Saturday. Gusts will likely top 20 mph at times. Other than Saturday we aren’t looking at much wind in the forecast -- unlike what we saw last week.

As the very dry pattern continues you may be wondering about any additional fire or even drought conditions...

With the lack of wind this week there shouldn’t be any big-time fire weather concerns. However, with the ground being dry and the humidity staying low the conditions will be supportive of fires spreading faster than normal. Just be sure to exercise caution if partaking in outdoor burning.

Abnormally dry conditions are in place across parts of the region. (WSFA 12 News)

Drought conditions are not currently present, but we are considered “abnormally dry” according to the Drought Monitor update released last week. With no rain this week there will almost assuredly be many towns and cities upgraded to at least “moderate drought” when this week’s updated Drought Monitor is released Thursday morning.

