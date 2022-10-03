Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Dothan Police ask for public assistance in locating diamond thief

As the clerk was showing him the jewelry, he snatched it and ran out of the store.
By WTVY Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - On Monday, October 3,2022, a man stole several pieces of diamond jewelry.

The suspect entered a jewelry store in Wiregrass Commons Mall at around 2:15 p.m. He asked to look at several pieces from the display case.

As the clerk was showing him the jewelry, he snatched it and ran out of the store.

He then got into a black SUV with a paper tag and drove off.

Dothan Police Department asks that anyone with information about the incident call 334-615-3000. If you wish to stay anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 334-793-7000.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 2-year-old child found wandering around a subdivision in Elmore has been returned home,...
Elmore County deputies find child, 2, wandering alone
The teenager took the exam in July and just received her results.
‘I just cried’: Montgomery teen passes state bar exam
Denikko White, 22, of Montgomery, is charged with capital murder for the death of Britney...
Man charged in Montgomery woman’s Sept. 26 homicide
Verizon customers report service issues in Montgomery area
Sherry McCormick turned herself into the Geneva County Jail on Monday following her grand jury...
Rep. Barry Moore aide indicted on fraud charge

Latest News

FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
At the peak of the Orionid meteor shower, 10-20 meteors can be produced per hour.
Dates to circle in October for astronomy lovers
William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility is one of 13 prisons under investigation
Man dies after being stabbed at William Donaldson Correctional Facility
A Smiths Station man is behind bars for sexual exploitation of two children.
Smiths Station man sentenced to 38 years in prison for sexual exploitation of children
Great Alabama 650: Race Director Greg Wingo
Great Alabama 650: Race Director Greg Wingo