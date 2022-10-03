Advertise
Elmore County deputies find child, 2, wandering alone

A 2-year-old child found wandering around a subdivision in Elmore has been returned home,...
A 2-year-old child found wandering around a subdivision in Elmore has been returned home, according to Elmore County Sheriff Bill Franklin.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ELMORE, Ala. (WSFA) - A 2-year-old child found wandering around a subdivision in Elmore has been returned home, according to Elmore County Sheriff Bill Franklin.

Franklin said the child had been walking alone for nearly two hours when found on Fitzpatrick Road. Deputies then went door-to-door to find the child’s guardians.

According to Franklin, the child’s grandparents fell asleep, at which point the child wandered off.

Franklin said the Alabama Department of Human Resources is investigating but that the child has been returned to the grandparents.

