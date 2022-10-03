Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

FAA: Flight attendants to get more rest breaks between flights

FILE - Sources tell CNN that Federal Aviation Administration officials will announce the change...
FILE - Sources tell CNN that Federal Aviation Administration officials will announce the change Tuesday.(Spirit Airlines)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Flight attendants will soon be getting more rest time in between flights.

Sources tell CNN that Federal Aviation Administration officials will announce the change Tuesday.

It’s welcome news for flight crew unions who have been fighting for the much-needed rest time.

The union says flight attendants are heavily fatigued and overworked after clocking in about 14 hours.

Airlines are aware of the coming change.

The FAA will hold a press conference Tuesday at Reagan National Airport to make the “major announcement.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The teenager took the exam in July and just received her results.
‘I just cried’: Montgomery teen passes state bar exam
1 dead, 1 injured in overnight Montgomery shooting
Verizon customers report service issues in Montgomery area
A 2-year-old child found wandering around a subdivision in Elmore has been returned home,...
Elmore County deputies find child, 2, wandering alone
Alabama state Rep. Kelvin Lawrence, whose district includes Lowndes County, says the state's...
Alabama lawmaker says jobs, millions of dollars will be lost after bingo machine ruling

Latest News

Immigrants gather with their belongings outside St. Andrews Episcopal Church, Wednesday Sept....
Reports: Martha’s Vineyard migrant flights recruiter identified
The suspect charged in a deadly crash was identified as a man with multiple prior DWIs,...
6-year-old killed after driver runs over him 3 times, authorities say
Some wonder if evacuation orders should have come sooner in parts of Florida.
Frustration and desperation mount as Ian’s effects linger
In Macon County, where the casino benefits the local government and school system, community...
Macon County leaders voice concerns over Victoryland ruling
The CDC says it will no longer maintain a country-by-country list of travel advisories related...
CDC drops traveler health notices for individual countries