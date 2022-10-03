Advertise
Lululemon grand opening to bring festivities

The Shoppes at EastChase is celebrating the opening of Lululemon Athletica with several...
The Shoppes at EastChase is celebrating the opening of Lululemon Athletica with several festivities.(Source: Lululemon)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Shoppes at EastChase is celebrating the opening of Lululemon Athletica with several festivities.

The athletic apparel store will open on Friday at 10 a.m. next to Aerie. To celebrate the opening, shoppers are being encouraged to take a selfie and tag The Shoppes at EastChase on Facebook and Instagram for a chance to win a $250 gift card.

Food Truck Friday also kicks off near Sephora with a new food truck pop-up each week from 5-7 p.m.

Throughout October, a fall fitness series presented by Lululemon will take place every Saturday morning on The Green at 9 a.m. with a new instructor each weekend. The Shoppes at EastChase will provide complimentary swag and have the opportunity to win a lululemon gift card for attending.

The Shoppes at EastChase says it will celebrate Lululemon with LuluPalooza on Oct. 14 from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in front of the store. Beginning at 8:30 AM, attendees can enjoy a complimentary yoga class by Bandaloop Yoga.

FunkyForte food truck will be on-site from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. serving breakfast and lunch near Sephora. The Shoppes at EastChase will provide an exclusive giveaway for the first 150 shoppers in line and a ribbon cutting will take place at 9:30 a.m.

