Man charged in Montgomery woman’s Sept. 26 homicide

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has arrested a suspect in connection to a Sept. 26 homicide.

Police took Denikko White, 22, of Montgomery, into custody Monday and charged him with capital murder for the death of Britney Bohannon, 30, also of Montgomery.

Police and fire medics responded to the 3100 block of Fredricksburg Drive around 3:30 p.m. in reference to a person shot. That’s just off Virginia Loop Road. On scene, first responders found a second victim, an unnamed man who suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

A motive for the double shooting has not yet been released, but court documents indicate White and two other unknown co-defendants fired the shots from inside a vehicle that killed Bohannon.

White is being held without bond at the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

Anyone with information on the other co-defendants or the shooting should call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, the Secret Witness Line at 625-4000 or MPD at 625-2831.

