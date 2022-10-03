Man charged with murder in August shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has charged a man in connection to a fatal August shooting.

Zernell Mills, 21, of Montgomery, is charged with murder in the shooting death of 33-year-old Natalio Garcia, of Montgomery.

According to police, Garcia died after a shooting in the 300 block of Chase Street on Aug. 8 around noon. According to Google Maps, that is located off of Mt. Meigs Road.

Police have not released a motive in the shooting.

Mills was taken into custody Monday. He is being held in the Montgomery County Detention Facility with no bond.

