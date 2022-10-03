Advertise
Pedestrian struck, killed on Hwy. 231 in Pike County Sunday night

A south Alabama woman has died after being struck by a vehicle late Sunday night, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A south Alabama woman has died after being struck by a vehicle late Sunday night, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Christy L. Mayhew, 31, of Brundidge, died after being hit by a 2019 Dodge Ram driven by Levi A. Gerrish, 40, of Elkhart, Indiana, ALEA said.

The crash happened just before 10 p.m. on U.S. 231, approximately one mile south of Brundidge, in Pike County.

ALEA said an investigation into the crash is ongoing through its Highway Patrol Division.

Find a typo or grammatical error? Let us know by CLICKING HERE. (Please include the article’s headline.)

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Abnormally dry weather to continue
Candelight memorial for Pregnancy & Infant Loss Remembrance Day Oct. 15
