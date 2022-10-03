Pedestrian struck, killed on Hwy. 231 in Pike County Sunday night

PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A south Alabama woman has died after being struck by a vehicle late Sunday night, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Christy L. Mayhew, 31, of Brundidge, died after being hit by a 2019 Dodge Ram driven by Levi A. Gerrish, 40, of Elkhart, Indiana, ALEA said.

The crash happened just before 10 p.m. on U.S. 231, approximately one mile south of Brundidge, in Pike County.

ALEA said an investigation into the crash is ongoing through its Highway Patrol Division.

