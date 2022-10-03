Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Suspect arrested after murder on Crawford Road in Opelika

Suspect arrested after murder on Crawford Road in Opelika
Suspect arrested after murder on Crawford Road in Opelika(Source: Opelika Police Dept.)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A suspect has been arrested after a Saturday murder in Opelika.

On October 1, officers responded to reports of a shooting at 3 a.m. at Hickory Haven Trailer Park along Crawford Road. 24-year-old Ker’detrius Mercer of Salem, was found lying in the roadway with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

During an investigation, 22-year-old Reginald Lamar Hooks was developed as a suspect. On October 3, at approximately 9:50 a.m., Opelika police served a search warrant at Hickory Haven Trailer Park where Hooks was arrested for murder.

This case remains under investigation by the Opelika Police Department.

If you have information, please contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, 1 injured in overnight Montgomery shooting
The teenager took the exam in July and just received her results.
‘I just cried’: Montgomery teen passes state bar exam
Verizon customers report service issues in Montgomery area
Man dies after early morning crash in Lee County
Alabama state Rep. Kelvin Lawrence, whose district includes Lowndes County, says the state's...
Alabama lawmaker says jobs, millions of dollars will be lost after bingo machine ruling

Latest News

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, left, is escorted by Chief Justice of the United States John...
Supreme Court welcomes the public again, and a new justice
12 Talk: 34th annual Holiday Market
12 Talk: 34th annual Holiday Market
Abnormally dry weather to continue
Abnormally dry weather to continue
Candelight memorial for Pregnancy & Infant Loss Remembrance Day Oct. 15
Candelight memorial for Pregnancy & Infant Loss Remembrance Day Oct. 15