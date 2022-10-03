Advertise
VCU: Tuscaloosa probation officer accused of sexual misconduct with 5 victims

Tuscaloosa probation officer accused of sexual misconduct
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE 10/3/22: The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit says multiple people who were supervised by Jeremy Hall in his role as a probation officer have been located that were coerced or otherwise convinced into engaging in sexual conduct with Hall.

Authorities say at this time, six additional warrants have been obtained on Hall for custodial sexual misconduct. Hall was located and served these warrants on Oct. 3 and committed to the Tuscaloosa County Jail on $90,000 bond. These warrants are for six separate criminal instances, and include four different victims. This is in addition to the original case and victim - a total of five victims at this time, according to authorities.

The District Attorney’s Office filed a motion, which was granted, applying numerous release conditions upon Hall, if he were to make bond on these cases. These release conditions include ankle monitoring.

Police believe there may still be more victims of Hall, and anyone supervised by him who may have been approached, propositioned, threatened, coerced or otherwise convinced into engaging in sexual conduct with him is strongly urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 205-464-8690.

A Tuscaloosa probation officer is accused of engaging in sexual conduct with a person currently on probation or parole, according to the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit.

In the last few weeks Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit officers were asked by the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Parole to investigate a probation officer assigned to their Tuscaloosa field office.

The probation officer, identified as 31-year-old Jeremy Damon Hall, was accused of engaging in sexual conduct with a person currently on probation or parole, according to VCU. The Special Investigations Unit (Internal Affairs) of the Bureau of Pardons and Parole worked along side VCU investigators in this case.

This behavior is prohibited under Code of Alabama 14-11-31, and is a class C Felony.

After investigation, the findings were presented to a magistrate and a warrant was obtained for Hall for Custodial Sexual Misconduct, $10,000 bond.

Officers said Hall was also terminated as an employee with the Bureau of Pardons and Parole.

From the VCU: Any other persons who were supervised by who may have been approached, propositioned, threatened, coerced or otherwise convinced into engaging in sexual conduct with Hall while he was in his role as a Probation Officer is requested to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (205) 464-8690.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

