Bear cub hit by car in Great Smoky Mountains National Park

A black bear cub was hit by a car in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park Saturday, according to a post from nonprofit Appalachian Bear Rescue.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) – A black bear cub was hit by a car in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park Saturday, according to a Facebook post by Appalachian Bear Rescue (ABR).

“Last night, we received a call from Great Smoky Mountains National Park ranger (and former ABR curator) Greg Greico, about a bear cub hit by a vehicle on River Road at Elkmont Road,” the post read.

Rangers responded to the scene and found the cub lying in the road, still breathing.

“The rangers clapped their hands and the cub got up, staggered to the side of the road, and climbed about five feet up a tree, settling into a crook,” the post added.

Greico used an infrared scope and spotted the cub’s mother and two siblings on a distant hill, but by that time the injured cub was no longer alert and had not called for its mother.

He took the cub to the University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine where ABR personnel took it into custody.

“The bear is a female cub, about eight months old. She weighs 27.6 pounds (12.5 kg). X-rays revealed she didn’t have any fractures, but she was bleeding from her nose and there was a little blood at the back of her throat,” the post said.

After treatment, the cub was released to ABR with a prescription for pain medication.

“In keeping with our Scottish theme, we’ve named her Myrtle Bear,” the post read. “Soon after arriving late last night, she was able to lift the front part of her body and move a bit. She hasn’t eaten anything yet, but when she does get hungry, there’s a small bowl of apple/berry sauce with pain meds and a bowl of water nearby. The next few days will be crucial for Myrtle. Our curators will do the best they can.”

WVLT News reached out to ABR for an update, and a spokesperson said Myrtle has started eating and her condition is improving.

Copyright 2022 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

