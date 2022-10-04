Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Chilton Co. judge rules against dismissing lawsuit filed by overpaid employees

By Gillian Brooks
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Tuesday, A Chilton County judge ruled against dismissing a lawsuit that was filed against Chilton County School District Superintendent, Jason Griffin.

The Alabama Education Association is suing Griffin for demanding payment of more than $50,000 from employees who were allegedly overpaid by the district.

Griffin’s attorney argued in court that because of his position, he has sovereign immunity from lawsuits.

With the motion to dismiss denied, Chilton County employees, Shellie Smith and Christine Payne, will move forward with AEA on the lawsuit.

“Don’t blame employees for mistakes on anything they’ve done wrong. When they work hard, and they do their job, reward them. Don’t punish them. Here now, this is a simple thing that Superintendent Griffin now is trying to do, and we are saying here today that we’ve come here as AEA to support our members, to make sure this does not happen,” said AEA Associate education director, Theron Stokes.

WBRC FOX6 News did reach out to Superintendent Griffin. He said he does not have a statement at this time.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 2-year-old child found wandering around a subdivision in Elmore has been returned home,...
Elmore County deputies find child, 2, wandering alone
The teenager took the exam in July and just received her results.
‘I just cried’: Montgomery teen passes state bar exam
Denikko White, 22, of Montgomery, is charged with capital murder for the death of Britney...
Man charged in Montgomery woman’s Sept. 26 homicide
Verizon customers report service issues in Montgomery area
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies

Latest News

12 Talk: YMCA Montgomery rock steady program 5 year anniversary
12 Talk: YMCA Montgomery rock steady program 5 year anniversary
According to authorities, her body was discovered in at a landfill. (Source: WBRC)
‘Cupcake got in the car with that man’: Testimony reveals new details in federal kidnapping trial
3 great astronomical events happening in October
3 great astronomical events happening in October
FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies