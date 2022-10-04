Advertise
Great Alabama 650 Race brings paddlers down Alabama River

The Alabama River.
The Alabama River.((Source: WSFA 12 News file photo))
By Bethany Davis
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 5:29 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The longest paddle race in the world is making its way down the Alabama River this week. It’s called the Great Alabama 650.

The Great Alabama 650 aims to promote the Alabama Scenic River Trail as a paddle boat destination. It kicked off Saturday in the northeast section of the state and finishes at Fort Morgan in Mobile Bay. The adventure takes racers along the core section of the Alabama Scenic River Trail, the longest river trail in a single state. From rushing whitewater to the ambling river delta, the race will challenge even the most experienced paddler.

This race includes people from all across the United States and Canada. It’s called the toughest paddle race in the country for a reason. It’s a test of strength, endurance, and mental fortitude.

Follow all of the teams that are racing on the Great Alabama 650 Live Tracker Map found here.

