Man dies after being stabbed at William Donaldson Correctional Facility

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A death investigation is underway at William Donaldson Correctional Facility after an inmate was stabbed during an assault.

In a statement provided by the ADOC, on October 1, 2022, Denarieya Letrex Smith, a 30-year-old inmate serving a life sentence at Donaldson Correctional Facility for attempted murder out of Covington County, was involved in an inmate-on-inmate assault involving a weapon.

Inmate Smith was transported to the infirmary for severe injuries. All life-saving measures were unsuccessful, and he was pronounced deceased. The ADOC Law Enforcement Services Division investigates every inmate death.

This is one of several deaths at William Donaldson in the last six months.

Further details will be released upon completion of the investigation.

The ADOC came under fire earlier this year when the U.S. Department of Justice warned that Alabama prisons may be violating constitutional rights.

Just last week, inmates across multiple Alabama prisons went on strike, refusing to do their jobs until conditions improve.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.