Montgomery house fire under investigation

A house on South Hull Street in Montgomery suffered damage in a Tuesday afternoon fire.
A house on South Hull Street in Montgomery suffered damage in a Tuesday afternoon fire.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Fire/Rescue is investigating a house fire that happened Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters said they responded to the blaze in the 500 block of South Hull Street just after 2 p.m. Several firefighters were on the scene working to put the fire out.

Once the blaze was extinguished, firefighters conducted primary and secondary searches. No injuries were reported.

There is no information on what caused the fire.

