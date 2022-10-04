Temperatures trending up

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Given the stability and quietness in our current weather pattern there won’t be many changes to the forecast as each day passes. Only minor temperature, cloud coverage and wind speed changes are likely to be made as new data come in each day.

Sun and clouds with highs nearing 80 today. (WSFA 12 News)

Skies will range from mostly sunny to partly cloudy depending on the day of choice. Regardless of how much cloud cover there is, no rain is expected for at least the next 8-9 days.

Temperatures will reach at least 80 degrees each afternoon. Middle and even upper 80s are likely for the second half of the workweek as the air mass warms up ahead of an approaching cold front set to swing through Friday night. Lows will continue falling into the 50s, with the coolest nights near 50 degrees and the mildest nights in the upper 50s. Exact overnight lows will be dependent upon how much cloud cover is out there.

Highs will top out in the 80s most days. (WSFA 12 News)

Friday’s front won’t bring any rain, but it will bring temperatures back down closer to 80 degrees this weekend. It will also kick up the wind a bit on Saturday. Gusts will top 20 mph at times. Other than Saturday we aren’t looking at much wind ahead.

As the very dry pattern continues you may be wondering about any additional fire or even drought conditions...

With the lack of wind this week there shouldn’t be any extreme fire weather concerns. However, with the ground being dry and the humidity staying low the conditions will be supportive of fires spreading faster than normal. Numerous wildfires have occurred across the state of late, and that trend could very well continue with things staying bone dry. Just be sure to exercise caution if partaking in outdoor burning.

No rain in the forecast at all. (WSFA 12 News)

Drought conditions are not currently present, but several areas are considered “abnormally dry” according to the Drought Monitor update released last week. With no rain this week there will almost assuredly be towns and cities upgraded to at least “moderate drought” (level 2 on the scale) when this week’s updated Drought Monitor is released Thursday morning.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.