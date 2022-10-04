UA crime stats show increase in sexual assault reports

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Reports of sexual violence are up on the University of Alabama campus.

New data released today shows reports of rape are up 63% in the last two years.

WBRC went through these numbers with the head of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, which is responsible for investigating these types of crimes on campus.

Commander Jack Kennedy says there’s no rhyme or reason for the increase and while every report doesn’t result in a charge, each is fully investigated.

UA senior Peyton Davis heard about the latest crime stats released by UA and wasn’t all that surprised. After all, the university has more than 37,000 students, larger than a lot of small towns.

“Not surprised because it’s a really, really big campus with people that literally come from all around the world,” said Davis.

Here are the numbers. According to UA police, reports of rape rose from 19 in 2020 to 31 in 2021 and reports of dating violence jumped from 18 in 2020 to 21 in 2021. On the flip side, there was a decrease in drug law violations from 37 in 2020 to 34 in 2021 and burglary reports fell by one from 24 in 2020 to 23 in 2021.

Tuscaloosa County’s Violent Crimes Unit Commander Kennedy says there’s no rhyme or reason behind the numbers. What is certain is UA police has a strong presence on campus. We saw that Monday morning.

“The amount of students and visitors they have everyday visiting that campus they have by far the lowest crime stats than any other agency in the county. They do an excellent job with excellent resources and structure,” said VCU Commander Kennedy.

Luke Pollock, a freshman from Prattville, Ala. has seen first-hand the constant patrols, day and night.

“They patrol pretty much all day everyday, especially at night. They’re doing a great job,” said Pollock.

In spite of the strong presence, Davis takes no chances; never walks alone, stay close to friends and is keenly aware of her surroundings. Mom and dad taught her well.

“It’s something that my parents told me and I thought they were over-reacting but honestly I would never walk alone and always have two or three people with me,” said Davis.

That same report says stalking reports jumped from 1 reported case in 2020 to 2 in 2021.

