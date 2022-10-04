Advertise
Wallace professor who had sex with girl sentenced to prison

This week marks one year since Professor Kimberly Sonanstine taught her final class at Wallace College. On October 5, 2021, she was taken by officers from the campus to the Dale County Jail.
Teacher Kimberly Sonanstine is led from the Dale County Courthouse following a bond hearing on October 6, 2021.(WTVY)
Teacher Kimberly Sonanstine is led from the Dale County Courthouse following a bond hearing on October 6, 2021.(WTVY)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - This week marks one year since Professor Kimberly Sonanstine taught her final class at Wallace College.

On October 5, 2021, officers escorted her from the Dothan campus to the Dale County Jail.

Her world crumbled and, in a gigantic fall from grace, she was charged with dozens of sex crimes involving her relations with an underage girl.

Dale County Circuit Judge Kimberly Clark sentenced Sonanstine on Tuesday afternoon to three years in an Alabama prison followed by five years’ probation.

She pleaded guilty last month.

Sonanstine, a wife and mother, taught biology at that Dothan school.

She can no longer teach and must register as a sex offender.

The victim did not attend Wallace.

Sonanstine must serve all of the 3 year sentence.

This story will be updated.

