What to expect at this year’s Alabama National Fair

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - This year’s Alabama National Fair has some new things in store for fairgoers. The fair opens Friday, which is WSFA 12 News Day, and runs through Oct. 16.

The executive director of the Alabama National Fair, Randy Stephenson, says there will be several new rides this year.

“We got new rides this year, lots of bigger rides, some bigger rides that will go on. We got some new kiddie rides are out here. We got the new shark how is back. We got the dog show, the circus,” Stephenson said.

Stephenson said some old fan favorite rides will be making a comeback, along with live entertainment.

New safety guidelines have been implemented this year at the fair. People 17 and under must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian to attend the fair. There will also be a clear bag policy to enter fair grounds.

To learn more about what to expect at this years Alabama National Fair, Stephenson says to download the Alabama National Fair app, where you can preorder your tickets.

Since its founding in the early 1950s, the Alabama National Fair has developed into one of the area’s largest fundraisers.

The fair is a fundraiser for the Kiwanis Club of Montgomery Foundation. It has raised almost $9 million for local charitable foundations.

