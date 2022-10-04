Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

‘Yes, we are on fire again’: Amazon Fulfillment Center evacuated week after first fire

‘Yes, we are on fire again’: Amazon Fulfillment Center evacuated week after first fire
By Javon Williams
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - On Monday night employees in the Amazon Fulfillment Center were evacuated after a fire broke out within the warehouse.

This is the second time the warehouse has had a fire reported in the past two weeks. The first was a week ago today.

According to an employee at the warehouse, the employees returned to work last night.

“They brought us back to work with half of the warehouse closed to everyone,” the employee said. “We can still smell the smoke from last week.”

Huntsville Fire & Rescue has multiple units on the scene and is asking people to avoid the area.

As of 10:25 p.m. employees have been sent home to wait for the next steps. Last week when the fire broke out the employees were paid for the time out of the warehouse.

A WAFF Crew is on the scene. This story will be updated when there is more information.

‘Yes, we are on fire again’: Amazon Fulfillment Center evacuated week after first fire

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The teenager took the exam in July and just received her results.
‘I just cried’: Montgomery teen passes state bar exam
A 2-year-old child found wandering around a subdivision in Elmore has been returned home,...
Elmore County deputies find child, 2, wandering alone
Denikko White, 22, of Montgomery, is charged with capital murder for the death of Britney...
Man charged in Montgomery woman’s Sept. 26 homicide
Verizon customers report service issues in Montgomery area
Sherry McCormick turned herself into the Geneva County Jail on Monday following her grand jury...
Rep. Barry Moore aide indicted on fraud charge

Latest News

Great Alabama 650: Race Director Greg Wingo
Great Alabama 650: Race Director Greg Wingo
Great Alabama 650 Race brings paddlers down Alabama River
Great Alabama 650 Race brings paddlers down Alabama River
The Alabama River.
Great Alabama 650 Race brings paddlers down Alabama River
Alabama National Fair
What to expect at this year’s Alabama National Fair
Students have been in part of this building since 2015, but with the school taking full...
Valiant Cross Academy gifted River City Church building