11 years later, Nollie ‘Bo’ Hudgens shooting death remains a mystery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Nollie Hudgens, known to his friends and family as Bo, is remembered for his smile and his work ethic.

Bo worked as an independent contractor around the River Region and on March 8, 2010, he was on the job. Bo was working at an apartment unit, laying floor tiles, when he was shot and killed. Now, 11 years later, the question remains: who killed Bo Hudgens?

It’s a question that haunts his sister Terri Butler.

“My hope and prayers were that this case would be solved before my parents left this earth,” Butler said. “My mom died in 2017. I remember laying in the bed with her and I was blessed enough to be with her when she passed away. She said one of the things that was comforting was that she knew she was going to see Bo in heaven and get to be with him.”

With her mother gone, Terri Butler is still determined to find the person who pulled the trigger and killed her brother. She’s been working with investigators at the Montgomery Police Department and, most recently, the cold case unit.

“I want to know that they will do everything that they can to bring justice to Bo because he deserves that. We deserve that,” Terri said. “But, about his case not being solved, it’s very frustrating because you hear about other cases that happen, and in days, they find out who it is, and they’re arrested, but it’s been 11 years.”

Bo was just 41 years old when he was killed in that shooting in broad daylight. MPD responded to 3380 McGehee Road around 1:32 p.m. when they found Bo. It’s believed the shooter came into the unit, took Bo’s wallet, and took off. Bo’s sister said there is surveillance video of the shooter. There are cameras at the apartment complex, cameras at stores nearby, and cameras at surrounding gas stations. Terri Butler said that she knows someone knows more.

“That day, when you go back and look at the footage the day that it happened, there were 30, 40 people standing outside of that apartment complex in the middle of the day. That guy did not get caught. I know that he told somebody….I know somebody knows,” she said.

Terri said she had forgiven her brother’s killer. But, she still wants justice to be served.

“For me to be able to move forward and not be angry is to forgive this person. I know that’s what I’m called to do and pray that this man will repent one day,” Terri said, “But he took an amazing man and changed our family and I don’t wish that on anybody. It’s just very frustrating with this case not being solved because you hear about other cases and within a day, they’re arrested. But, with this, it’s been 11 years.”

This investigation is now in the hands of the Montgomery District Attorney’s Cold Case Task Force. Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $5,000 reward offered for any information. If you have information, call CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867).

