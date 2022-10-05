86th annual Morehouse-Tuskegee Classic happening Saturday
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WSFA) - The 86th annual Morehouse-Tuskegee Classic is happening Saturday night in Birmingham.
The Tuskegee Golden Tigers are 3-2, while the Morehouse Maroon Panthers are 0-5.
DATE: Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022
TIME: 7 P.M. Central
LOCATION: Legion Field, Birmingham
