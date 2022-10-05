86th annual Morehouse-Tuskegee Classic happening Saturday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WSFA) - The 86th annual Morehouse-Tuskegee Classic is happening Saturday night in Birmingham.

The Tuskegee Golden Tigers are 3-2, while the Morehouse Maroon Panthers are 0-5.

DATE: Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022

TIME: 7 P.M. Central

LOCATION: Legion Field, Birmingham

