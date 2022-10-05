Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Alabama farmers send hay to drought-stricken Texas farmers

By Sally Pitts
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After a hot and dry summer, some Texas farmers are struggling. Drought conditions created a lack of available hay. That has forced some of them to sell their cattle. The Texas Farm Bureau reports that’s happening in record numbers.

“We see them loading up cattle to go to that stockyard selling herds that they worked hard and poured their life into,” said Joe Sellers with the Alabama Cattlemen’s Association.

Sellers says he and other farmers want to do what they can to help Texas farmers keep their cattle, so cattle farmers in Alabama came together to donate 41 rows of hay to Texas farmers.

“About 50,000 pounds to just help alleviate that situation. It won’t fix it, but it’ll make it better for somebody,” Sellers said.

The hay rolled out from Alabama to Texas Wednesday. Sellers say he hopes the farmers in Texas realize how much they care.

“We just want them to pull through it. These people worked a long time to put these herds together. Folks that don’t live on a farm don’t understand. This is their life,” he said.

It’s not just Texas that the Alabama Cattlemen’s Association is helping. It is also collecting donations to help Florida farmers affected by Hurricane Ian. You can support the effort here.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Country music great Loretta Lynn poses for a portrait in September 2000 in Nashville,...
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
Alabama National Fair
What to expect at this year’s Alabama National Fair
According to authorities, her body was discovered in at a landfill. (Source: WBRC)
Testimony reveals disturbing details surrounding Cupcake McKinney’s death
A crash closed part of U.S. 31 near McClean Road.
Multi-vehicle crash closes part of U.S. 31 in Montgomery County
A 2-year-old child found wandering around a subdivision in Elmore has been returned home,...
Elmore County deputies find child, 2, wandering alone

Latest News

Superintendents for Marquette and NICE school districts both say the schools are anticipating...
Staffing shortages remain a problem in Alabama schools
According to authorities, her body was discovered in at a landfill. (Source: WBRC)
Testimony reveals disturbing details surrounding Cupcake McKinney’s death
Nicholas Houston Allen is charged with financial exploitation of the elderly and securities...
Montgomery man charged with financial exploitation of the elderly, securities fraud
American Red Cross helping victims of Hurricane Ian
American Red Cross helping victims of Hurricane Ian