Armed robbery at Troy business under investigation

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy police are asking for the public’s help in a robbery investigation.

Police say they responded to the Dollar General located at the intersection of Trojan Way and US 231 North around 8:45 p.m. Monday. Employees and customers told police the suspect was a man wearing a black pullover, gray ripped jeans, a black face mask and Nike Jordan’s.

The suspect, armed with a handgun, took an undisclosed amount of cash, according to police. The suspect was last seen fleeing the store on foot.

Police said no one was harmed during the robbery. However, the suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact local law enforcement or the Troy Police Department at 334-566-0500.

