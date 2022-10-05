ASU hosting homecoming events this week
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama State University has a week of events planned as the Hornets gear up to face Jackson State Saturday.
Here is the event schedule:
Monday
- Cigars and football party - The Nest - 7-9 p.m.
Tuesday
- Miss ASU coronation - Dunn-Oliver Acadome - 6-8 p.m.
Wednesday
- “Wine Down Wednesday” sip and chill - The Nest - 6-9 p.m.
- It’s a Hornets Affair community fair- ASU Stadium parking lot - 5 -9 p.m.
Thursday
- The Lab: Connect with alumni - Hardy Student Center ballroom - 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Homecoming pep rally - ASU Stadium field - 5-6 p.m.
- Step show - Dunn-Oliver Acadome - 7-10 p.m.
Friday
- Rise & shine Hornet Nation breakfast - Shuttlesworth Dining Hall - 7:30-9:30 a.m.
- Bama State rally - Dunn-Oliver Acadome - 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
- Off the record day party sponsored by Bama State Society and alumnus Courtney Stewart - The Nest - 3-8 p.m.
- ASU NAA homecoming welcome back party - Alumni House parking lot, 1023 Tuscaloosa St. - 6 p.m.-midnight
- Student concert - Dunn-Oliver Acadome - 7-11 p.m.
Saturday
- Homecoming parade - ASU campus - 9-10 a.m.
- Pre-game block party featuring the Sting Stage - Harris Way - 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
- Student tailgate - Harris Way - 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
- Hornet walk - Harris Way - 11:45 a.m.
- ASU vs. JSU - ASU Stadium - 2-5 p.m.
Game and step show tickets can be purchased online.
ASU is reminding the public that it is a mask-mandatory campus and there is a clear bag policy.
