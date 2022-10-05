ASU, Jackson State set for Saturday matchup

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Saturday is homecoming for Alabama State University and the Hornets will host the Jackson State Tigers.

The Hornets are 3-2 for the season and the Tigers are 4-0.

DATE: Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022

TIME: 2 P.M. Central

LOCATION: ASU Stadium, Montgomery

WHERE TO WATCH: ESPNU

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.