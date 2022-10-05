ASU, Jackson State set for Saturday matchup
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Saturday is homecoming for Alabama State University and the Hornets will host the Jackson State Tigers.
The Hornets are 3-2 for the season and the Tigers are 4-0.
DATE: Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022
TIME: 2 P.M. Central
LOCATION: ASU Stadium, Montgomery
WHERE TO WATCH: ESPNU
Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!
Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.