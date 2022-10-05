ASU or JSU? Alum of both says he has no conflict ahead of homecoming

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - This is going to be a huge weekend for alumni of Alabama State and Jackson State. But for one Montgomery resident, this game will be extra special because his is a graduate of both schools.

“When ASU is playing anybody else, I am a big fan,” said Robert McDaniel.

But come Saturday during Alabama State University’s homecoming game, Montgomery resident Robert McDaniel will pull for the Jackson State University Tigers.

“I will forever forever bleed blue, said McDaniel. “My wife and I travel to every Jackson State game in Jackson.”

McDaniel and his wife went to JSU for undergrad and later McDaniel received his master’s from ASU. He says on game day it will be a family affair filled with lots of comradery and friendly competition. And he is already sharing his final score prediction.

“Jackson State 48. Alabama State 15. But at the end of the day, I have to give a yield of love to ASU because they paid my bills,” said McDaniel.

And once this game is over, McDaniel will go back to cheering on the Hornets anytime they are not playing JSU.

“Once this thing is over with, I might find myself wearing some black and gold, but I don’t see it happening really soon. At least within the next 72 hours,” said McDaniel.

McDaniel says there are well over 400 JSU graduates here in Montgomery. This is why he is working to start a Jackson State University Alumni Chapter in Montgomery.

Ahead of Saturday’s game, JSU alumni will gather downtown for a special event. For more information, you can contact here.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.