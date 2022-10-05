Auburn to take on No. 2 Georgia Saturday
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ATHENS, Ga. (WSFA) - The Auburn Tigers will play their first road game of the season against the Georgia Bulldogs Saturday afternoon.
Auburn is 3-2, while Georgia is 5-0 for the season.
DATE: Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022
TIME: 2:30 P.M. Central
LOCATION: Sanford Stadium, Athens
WHERE TO WATCH: CBS
