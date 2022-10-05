Auburn to take on No. 2 Georgia Saturday

ATHENS, Ga. (WSFA) - The Auburn Tigers will play their first road game of the season against the Georgia Bulldogs Saturday afternoon.

Auburn is 3-2, while Georgia is 5-0 for the season.

DATE: Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022

TIME: 2:30 P.M. Central

LOCATION: Sanford Stadium, Athens

WHERE TO WATCH: CBS

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.