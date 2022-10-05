Bullock County Correctional inmate found unresponsive, dies

BULLOCK COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Corrections says a Bullock County Correctional inmate has died after being found unresponsive.

According to ADOC, Mark Alan Ford, 51, was found unresponsive in his dormitory on Monday. He was taken to the health care unit but was later announced dead.

ADOC says the cause of Ford’s death is pending a full autopsy.

Ford was serving a 13-year sentence for burglary third degree out of Houston County.

