Coffee County couple sentenced on drug, weapons charges

Serial numbers had been removed from guns and the Grays distributed methamphetamine, per a federal indictment.
James Rice Gray and Amanda Nicole Gray will serve 36 months, followed by supervised release.
James Rice Gray and Amanda Nicole Gray will serve 36 months, followed by supervised release.(MGN)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 8:42 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - A Coffee County couple is headed to prison after they admitted to federal drug and gun charges.

James Rice Gray and Amanda Nicole Gray will serve 36 months, followed by supervised release.

They were sentenced Tuesday on pleas entered this summer.

A federal grand jury indicted them in October 2022 on a plethora of drug and weapons charges.

Serial numbers had been removed from guns and the Grays distributed methamphetamine, per a federal indictment.

Those crimes occurred in Dale County, according to a complaint filed in the U.S. Middle District of Alabama.

In a plea agreement with prosecutors, some of the charges were dismissed.

The Grays must surrender to the Bureau of Prisons on November 11.

