Emu stops traffic in St. Clair Co.

ST. CLAIR, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s not something you see everyday, but when you do, it’ll probably stop traffic.

A viewer was traveling along Highway 174 Tuesday afternoon and ran into everyone’s worst nightmare...traffic.

Traffic was at a stand still then it would crawl for a little but before stopping again. And because 174 is a very hilly road, our viewer could not identify the source.

Except once she got right up on it. It was an Emu. In the road and apparently unbothered. And because the nice folks out that way didn’t want to hurt it, they all slowed down and tried to drive around, getting a good laugh and some hilarious video in the process.

