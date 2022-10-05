Fall events, trick-or-treat times happening across the area
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - If you’re looking for something to get you into the fall spirit, or something a little more haunting, check out this list.
We’ve compiled events happening across the area. Click the links to learn more info.
Pumpkin Patches
- The Great Pumpkin Patch- Alex City
- Bennet Farms Pumpkin Patch
- Penton Farmed Pumpkin Patch
- Cornfield County Farms
- Choctafaula Pumpkin Patch
- The Farm at Rocky Top Pumpkin Patch
- Pumpkin Junction
- Sweet Creek Farm Market Pumpkin Festival
Haunted or creepy experiences:
- Shoot a Live Zombie- Ultimate Paintball Experience
- Pope’s Haunted Farm
- Opelika Haunted Walking Tour
- Sleepy Hollow- Auburn
- Alabama Lore- Elmore County Museum
- Haunted Fields- Holtville Rd in Wetumpka
Family Friendly events:
- Food Truck Fridays- Auburn
- Food Truck Fridays- EastChase
- Saturdays at the Garden
- Wetumpka Fall Market
- Coosa Candy Crawl
- Montgomery Sheriff’s Office Spooktacular
- Harvest Jam- EastChase
- Storytime Costume Parade- Autauga Prattville Public Library
- Millbrook Fall Festival
- Parade of Pumpkins- Prattville
- Town of Eclectic Fall Festival
Also, here is the current list of trick-or-treat times we’ve gathered:
Trick or Treat
- Auburn- Monday, Oct. 31, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Opelika- Monday, Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Millbrook- Monday, Oct. 31. until 8 p.m.
- Montgomery- Monday, Oct. 31 until 9 p.m.
- Pike Road- Monday, Oct. 31. Times may vary by neighborhood
- Prattville- Monday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Troy- Monday, Oct. 31.
- Wetumpka- Monday, Oct. 31, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!
Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.