Fall events, trick-or-treat times happening across the area

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - If you’re looking for something to get you into the fall spirit, or something a little more haunting, check out this list.

We’ve compiled events happening across the area. Click the links to learn more info.

Pumpkin Patches

Haunted or creepy experiences:

Family Friendly events:

Also, here is the current list of trick-or-treat times we’ve gathered:

Trick or Treat

  • Auburn- Monday, Oct. 31, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Opelika- Monday, Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Millbrook- Monday, Oct. 31. until 8 p.m.
  • Montgomery- Monday, Oct. 31 until 9 p.m.
  • Pike Road- Monday, Oct. 31. Times may vary by neighborhood
  • Prattville- Monday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Troy- Monday, Oct. 31.
  • Wetumpka- Monday, Oct. 31, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

