Fall events, trick-or-treat times happening across the area

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - If you’re looking for something to get you into the fall spirit, or something a little more haunting, check out this list.

We’ve compiled events happening across the area. Click the links to learn more info.

Pumpkin Patches

Haunted or creepy experiences:

Family Friendly events:

Also, here is the current list of trick-or-treat times we’ve gathered:

Trick or Treat

Auburn - Monday, Oct. 31, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Opelika - Monday, Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Millbrook - Monday, Oct. 31. until 8 p.m.

Montgomery - Monday, Oct. 31 until 9 p.m.

Pike Road - Monday, Oct. 31. Times may vary by neighborhood

Prattville - Monday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Troy - Monday, Oct. 31.

Wetumpka- Monday, Oct. 31, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.