Former Alabama RB Brian Robinson Jr. cleared to practice after shooting

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. (8) runs during practice at the team's...
Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. (8) runs during practice at the team's NFL football training facility, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022 in Ashburn, Va.(AP Photo/Nick Wass)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (WAFF) - On Aug. 28, Washington Commander’s rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. was shot during what the team reported to be an attempted robbery or carjacking.

Now just 38 days after being shot, Robinson Jr. has been cleared to return to practice according to the Washington Commanders.

Robinson Jr. played for Alabama from 2017-2021 and was the team’s starting running back in 2021. During that season, he rushed for 1,343 yards and 14 touchdowns.

He was then drafted in the third round of the 2022 NFL draft by the Commanders.

At the time of the shooting, Robinson Jr. was pushing forward in the Commander’s running back room. A day before the incident, NBC Sports wrote an article about the team’s 53-man roster and said it projected Robinson Jr. to be the top running back after a great camp.

